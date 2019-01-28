Previous Story
Several Houston police officers injured in shooting, police chief says
Posted On 28 Jan 2019
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site
U.S. NEWS Several Houston police officers injured in shooting, police chief says https://linewsradio.com/several-houston-police-officers-injured-in-shooting-police-chief-says/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/
(HOUSTON) — Multiple police officers in Houston, Texas, have been injured in a shooting.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter that “several” officers were shot.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.