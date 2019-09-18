Seven ways to take care of your skin this fall

simarik/iStock(NEW YORK) — You change your wardrobe each season — so why not change your skin care routine, as well?

ABC News’ Good Morning America spoke with skin care experts about how the change from summer to cooler months can affect your skin.

“I often tell my patients that when you begin layering your clothing in fall, it’s also a good time to start layering your skin care,” said Dr. Whitney Bowe, a leading NYC-based board-certified dermatologist and author of Dirty Looks: The Secret to Beautiful Skin.

“As we transition from the balmy days of summer into the cooler days of fall, the air becomes more dry,” Dr. Bowe said. “This cooler, dry air steals the moisture out of our skin. Without healthy hydration, skin loses elasticity, ages more quickly, and in general, looks dry, flaky and dull.”

Two factors to keep in mind that affect your skin are moisture and sun exposure, according to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Sieber.

“Drier climates tend to be warmer year-round, leading to increased sun exposure,” he told GMA, which is why he recommends wearing a sunscreen year-round.

Ready to fall in love with your skin? Bowe shared seven easy ways to adjust your skin care routine:

1. Layer your skin care products from lightest to heaviest. For example, start with a light serum followed by a richer cream.

2. Use a cool mist humidifier in the fall when you start to use indoor heat. Humidifiers can keep skin hydrated all winter long. Opt for a cool mist humidifier if you have little ones running around because ones that use steam from hot water can be safety hazards.

3. Use lukewarm, not hot, water during your shower or when washing your face. Hot water can dry out your skin. Extreme temperatures can also make skin conditions like rosacea flare, causing red, blotchy patches on the skin.

4. Exfoliate your skin no more than one or two times a week because dry skin is more prone to irritation.

5. Choose rich, hydrating day and night creams to help replenish and lock in moisture. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help to lock in moisture.

6. Heal your skin from within through diet.

“As I explain in Dirty Looks, your skin is a window into your overall health,” said Bowe. “It’s not enough to care for your skin from the outside in — it is equally important to nurture and nourish your skin from the inside out through diet. About 20% of our water intake comes in food form.”

“Vegetables and fruits are naturally water-rich, but be careful here. The sugar in many fruits will negate the benefits of the water content. Sugar binds to your collagen — a major component of connective tissue — in a process called glycation, and targets it for destruction. So avoid fruits with a high glycemic index (ironically, watermelon is one of them!), and reach for low glycemic produce like strawberries, cucumbers, lettuce, and leafy greens to help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out,” she said.

7. Incorporate hydrating masks into your skin care routine several times per week to soothe any irritation and to seal-in moisture.

