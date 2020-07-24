Seven soothing self-care podcasts for your mind, body and soul

goo.gl/73nyq6/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — International Self-Care Day is Friday, which is more than enough of a reason to find ways to mindfully pour back into yourself.

Whether self-care looks like getting a good sweat in during virtual workout or slipping into a warm bubble bath, something we all can appreciate are podcasts created to help put our minds at ease.

Self-care-related podcasts are great because they usually allow for easy listening while doing anything, from lying around in bed to catching up on some chores.

One platform that provides free access to a plethora of talks is Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul Conversations podcast. Here, you will find everything from conversations with Bog Iger to Jennifer Lopez.

Many would agree that between the coronavirus pandemic to the uprising fight against police brutality and social injustices, 2020 has been one wild ride. With that, a self-care podcast episode or three wouldn’t hurt to tune into.

Ahead, check out six more podcasts that can help to leave your mind, body and soul feeling restored. The best part? Most can be easily found on Apple or Spotify:

Happy Place

Host Fearne Cotton helps to put listeners at ease by talking with people about their lives, love, loss and much more. She also has guests discuss what happiness means and looks life for them.

School of Greatness

From highly acclaimed author and athlete Lewis Howes, The School of Greatness is one of the most popular business and self-development podcasts online. Howes has a natural knack for being a motivator and has gained over a million followers and fans through the years. Guests include actress Laverne Cox, comedian Kevin Hart and many more.

The goop Podcast

Another component to Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop platform, the podcast launched in 2018. Paltrow and goop’s Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen bring conversations to the forefront with everyone from creatives and doctors to spiritual leaders and CEOs. Recent topic discussions include “How to Sleep Well,” “Getting to the Root Cause,” and “Moving Forward instead of Moving On.”

Therapy for Black Girls

Hosted by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, who is a practicing psychologist, this virtual safe space was created with women of color in mind as a therapeutic listen that breaks down a variety of important topics that many people face.

Highest Self Podcast

Author and wellness personality Sahara Rose has been called “a leading voice in the millennial generation into the new paradigm shift” by Deepak Chopra and her podcast completely echos that. Her Highest Self Podcast invites listeners to tap into their unique gifts and find purpose.

Food Heaven

In addition to being dietitians and diabetes educators, Food Heaven founders Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones offer chats with a variety of different health and nutrition experts to discuss ways to live healthier, more balanced lives — without the need for any restrictive diets or fast fixes.

