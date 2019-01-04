BREAKING NEWS

Seven dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash in Florida: Officials

Posted On 03 Jan 2019
MattGush/iStock(GAINESVILLE, Fla.) — Seven people are dead and others critically hurt after a fiery car crash on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida, officials said.

Fifty gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash. The blaze has since been put out, Alachua County Fire Rescue said.

Besides the six deaths, eight patients were "transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries," fire rescue said.

A helicopter responded to help with locating possible patients that may be in the woods, fire rescue said.

The crash involved two tractor trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All lanes in the southbound direction are currently closed due to the large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burnt vehicles still on the roadway, officials said. Northbound lanes have been reopened.

There is a pending homicide investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

