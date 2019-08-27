Sports News Serena Williams' US Open bodysuit turns heads during win over Maria Sharapova https://linewsradio.com/serena-williams-us-open-bodysuit-turns-heads-during-win-over-maria-sharapova/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams cruised through her opening U.S. Open match against Maria Sharapova, and her apparel became a big topic of discussion along with the speedy win in straight sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner sported a sleek shortened black bodysuit by Nike during the debut match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

And as usual, her outfit sparked a debate. Many loved the bold look.

Loving all the comments on Serena’s outfit. She just won that set in 24 minutes 🤫 #Serena #USOpen — Wendy (@9_stafford_fan) August 27, 2019

I want 2 go on the record 2 say if Serena Williams outfit isn’t trending it should be 😍😍😍 #USOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/Ps4NVHNxEz — Erskine Edwards (@ErkdaRasta) August 27, 2019

Serena Williams is owning that court all while rocking that outfit 😍 #USOpen — Tamara César (@tamaraatiscesar) August 27, 2019

Others thought it wasn’t her best — and one Twitter user likened it to a scuba suit.

Oh Serena, please don’t. Please don’t wear that outfit. It’s just not good. This is a tennis match not a scuba dive. #USOpen #tennis — Elaine Marshall ACWP (@ejerl) August 27, 2019

The 2018 U.S. Open runner-up was previously penalized for a “Black Panther”-inspired bodysuit at Roland Garros for the 2017 French Open.

Williams’s 6-1, 6-1 victory against Sharapova marked the 19th consecutive win against the Russian tennis player.

Post-U.S. Open competition, Williams’ fashion will again be on display, this time for her S by Serena label FW19 runway show on Sept. 10.

