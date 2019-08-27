BREAKING NEWS

Serena Williams’ US Open bodysuit turns heads during win over Maria Sharapova

Posted On 27 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Serena Williams' US Open bodysuit turns heads during win over Maria Sharapova https://linewsradio.com/serena-williams-us-open-bodysuit-turns-heads-during-win-over-maria-sharapova/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams cruised through her opening U.S. Open match against Maria Sharapova, and her apparel became a big topic of discussion along with the speedy win in straight sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner sported a sleek shortened black bodysuit by Nike during the debut match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

And as usual, her outfit sparked a debate. Many loved the bold look.

Others thought it wasn’t her best — and one Twitter user likened it to a scuba suit.

The 2018 U.S. Open runner-up was previously penalized for a “Black Panther”-inspired bodysuit at Roland Garros for the 2017 French Open.

Williams’s 6-1, 6-1 victory against Sharapova marked the 19th consecutive win against the Russian tennis player.

Post-U.S. Open competition, Williams’ fashion will again be on display, this time for her S by Serena label FW19 runway show on Sept. 10.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
71°
overcast clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 6mph ESE
H 72 • L 70
76°
Wed
77°
Thu
80°
Fri
74°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup