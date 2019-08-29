BREAKING NEWS

Serena Williams advances to third round of US Open after come-from-behind win

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams came from behind in Wednesday night’s second round match at the US Open against Caty McNally to keep the quest for her 24th Grand Slam title alive.

After dropping the first set to the 17-year-old, Williams came out strong, dominating in the following two sets to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will now face either Karolina Muchova or Su-Wei Hsieh in Friday’s third round match.

Should Williams, 37, win the tournament, it would mark her 24th title, which would tie her with the current record-holder, Margaret Court.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

