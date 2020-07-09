Seoul mayor found dead after being reported missing

GoranQ/iStockBy JOOHEE CHO and ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, was found dead early morning Friday local time, a rescue squad member told ABC News.

Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing Thursday by his daughter, according to officials.

The rescue squad member, Shin Joon-Yong, said the team went into the park with five rescue dogs. Shin said he spotted a bag and water bottle not far from a hiking track, and then his partner’s sniffer dog found the mayor’s body.

He was wearing what appeared to be hiking clothes at the time he was found, according to Shin.

Police had been using drones and sniffer dogs across the city to locate him.

Officials have not yet commented on the circumstances of his death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

