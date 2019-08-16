Political News Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolls out policy on Native American communities https://linewsradio.com/sen-elizabeth-warren-rolls-out-policy-on-native-american-communities/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/rss.xml

US Senate(WASHINGTON) — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has repeatedly addressed the most well-known cloud over her campaign — the senator’s controversial claims of Native American heritage and subsequent DNA test — in two ways: with an apology and a determination to move forward as a partner to tribes.

On Friday, Warren’s campaign put forth a lengthy and exhaustive policy plan aimed at addressing injustices in the Native American community that attempts to do the latter.

“As I said when I spoke to the National Congress of American Indians in 2018, Washington owes Native communities respect – and much more. Washington owes Native communities a fighting chance to build stronger communities and a brighter future,” Warren wrote.

Warren left out any mention of the stories of family lore which she repeatedly says led her to identify as Native American over the years. The claims fueled one of President Donald Trump’s most oft-repeated insults on the trail, where he frequently refers to the senator as “Pocahontas.”

He has used the nickname, which Warren and others have called a racial slur, 18 times on Twitter since 2016, and countless times at rallies, including Thursday night in New Hampshire.

As she said in the 2018 speech she referenced in her policy plan, Warren grew up hearing that her mother’s family was part Native American. The DNA test she took earlier this year, which was poorly received by tribes and which she later apologized to the Cherokee Nation for, showed ancestry “likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago” but does not, as Warren has noted, give her any claim to tribal citizenship.

The plan rolled out Friday both charts a way forward for Native American communities and gives Warren a platform to demonstrate her understanding of issues that she’s been criticized for disrespecting by claiming Native American ancestry. Warren apologized to the Cherokee Nation in February for her decision to take a DNA test to prove her family history.

“We must ensure that America’s sacred trust and treaty obligations are the law of the land – binding legal and moral principles that are not merely slogans, but instead reinforce the solemn nation-to- nation relationships with Tribal Nations,” Warren wrote. As in each of her plans so far, the senator from Massachusetts invoked her trademark message: “Accomplishing this will require structural change.”

The plan calls for a Cabinet-level position for Native American affairs; an influx of money toward housing, education, health care and infrastructure on tribal lands; a restoration of lands to indigenous communities; and for more attention to be given to the high rates of murdered and missing Native American women.

“The story of America’s mistreatment of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians is a long and painful one, rooted in centuries of discrimination, neglect, greed, and violence. Tribal Nations robbed of more than a billion acres of land. Resources seized and sacred sites desecrated. Native languages and religions suppressed. Children literally stolen from communities in an effort to eradicate entire cultures,” Warren wrote. “Native history is American history — and we must be honest about our government’s responsibility in perpetuating these injustices for centuries.”

Warren wrote in the plan that she doesn’t expect roughly 19 pages of policy to fix everything.

“This legislation will not address every major policy issue of concern to Tribal Nations and indigenous communities. But it will represent an urgently needed and long-overdue step toward ensuring that the United States finally, and for the first time, fully meets its resource obligations to Indian Country,” she wrote.

Among the key points addressed in the plan, Warren calls for criminal justice reform on tribal lands. She cited current law that prohibits tribes from prosecuting non-natives when the crime is committed on sovereign land.

“Consider just one example. In 2003, a 19-year-old Native woman reported a rape by an Army recruiter. Because the recruiter was not a citizen of a tribe, tribal authorities could not prosecute him,” Warren wrote in the plan. “There are countless heartbreaking stories like these. 96% of Native female sexual assault victims have experienced violence at the hands of a non-Native person.”

In addressing this issue — and specifically the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women — Warren proposed a Department of Justice task force “to investigate the epidemic of sexual assaults and murders committed against Native women and prosecute offenders.” She would also create a system similar to Amber Alerts, which send widespread messages when children go missing, specifically for Native American women, according to the plan.

“America faces an epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. This crisis affects Native women and girls everywhere — on reservations, in cities, and in rural communities,” Warren wrote, citing statistics from the National Crime Information Center that 5,712 indigenous women and girls were reported missing in 2016 and that 84% of indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

“This is a moral failing and a stain on our country,” Warren wrote.

Warren also proposed marijuana legalization on tribal lands, which she cited as part of building up financial infrastructure.

The senator acknowledged that not every tribe is interested in “the economic opportunities associated with changing laws around marijuana,” but said “a number of Tribal Nations view cannabis as an important opportunity for economic development.”

On the issues of physical infrastructure investments, Warren calls for tripled funding for the Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy and significant “set-asides” for improving water tribal drinking water.

Over 25% of rural Native Americans have “experienced electricity problems at their residences,” Warren’s policy plan noted, while nearly 40% of homes in the Navajo Nation “do not have access to running water.”

The policy is paired with legislation Warren is introducing in Congress alongside Democratic New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women to be elected to Congress and a Warren ally. The legislation, called the Honoring Promises to Native Nations Act, will not head to the floor until after a “public consultation period” where tribal governments, citizens, experts and the entire public can offer “input and suggestions,” Warren wrote in the policy plan.

Warren’s policy to address issues in the Native American community comes ahead of her appearance at a Native American presidential forum in Sioux City, Iowa, on Monday. She’ll speak alongside a handful of other presidential candidates, though her appearance there is especially noteworthy and will mark the first time in the presidential campaign that Warren will address the issue before a Native American audience.

