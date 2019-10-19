BREAKING NEWS

Sen. Bernie Sanders expected to be endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at first rally post heart attack

Posted On 19 Oct 2019
ABC News(NEW YORK) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is returning to New York City for a large rally to mark his return to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack on Oct. 1.

The event, dubbed the “Bernie’s Back Rally,” is expected to draw thousands of supporters and highlight the endorsement of progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Two senior sources with the Sanders team told reporters at the close of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate that Ocasio-Cortez would accompany Sanders at the campaign rally.

The rally is being held at Queensbridge Park along the East River in Queens, just miles from Ocasio-Cortez’ district. Ocasio-Cortez served as an organizer for Sander’s 2016 run and the two have introduced bold climate change plans.

Other members of the so-called squad — or liberal freshman congresswomen of color — have been tied to Sanders’ presidential bid. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced her endorsement of Bernie Sanders with a video earlier this week. Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib hasn’t endorsed Sanders, but is slated to tour her district with the senator later this month.

The rally comes at critical time for the Sanders campaign. Despite raising $25.3 million during the third quarter, national polling data compiled by ABC affiliate FiveThirtyEight shows Sanders backsliding in many of the polls, falling just short of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Results from an Oct. 14 Quinnipiac University poll showed primary voter support for Sanders fell around 11%, compared to Biden’s 27% and Warren’s 30%.

This is Sanders’ first campaign event — aside from the Oct. 15 Democratic debate — since his heart attack in Nevada and it could serve as a means to reinvigorate his campaign.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

