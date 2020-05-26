BREAKING NEWS

‘Seinfeld”s Mr. Wilhelm, actor Richard Herd, dead at 87

Posted On 26 May 2020
Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Veteran character actor Richard Herd, best known for portraying George’s doddering New York Yankees boss Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld, has died at age 87.

Herd’s stepdaughter confirmed the news via email, writing “Richard did pass away this morning from cancer at his home in Los Angeles with his family present.”

Herd’s career spanned decades.  In addition to eleven appearances on Seinfeld, he also had roles in films including All the President’s MenThe China Syndrome and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. and, most recently, Clint Eastwood’s The Mule.  His long list of TV credits includes the 1980s sci-fi miniseries VT.J. Hooker, and three different Star Trek series roles, as well as guest-starring roles on dozens of other shows.

