See Shia LaBeouf as a ruthless gang enforcer in ‘The Tax Collector’ trailer

RLJE Films(LOS ANGELES) — Director David Ayer returns to the L.A. gangster culture he brought to life with End of Watch in the trailer for his latest film, The Tax Collector

No, it’s not about accounting. In the movie, Shia LaBeouf plays the titular character — a ruthless enforcer who makes sure that nobody is skimming from various gangs’ ill-gotten gains. If the count is short, “go rob a bank, rob your own mother,” one character warns.  Just don’t short the collector.

However, things go sideways when Narco‘s star Bobby Soto’s character ends up short, and basically every gangster in L.A. wants a piece of him — so much so that they kidnap his kids. That’s when he and the Collector team up to set things right.

The Tax Collector, which also stars comic George Lopez playing against type as a criminal kingpin, comes to streaming August 7.

By Stephen Iervolino
