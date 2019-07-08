BREAKING NEWS

See Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in new ‘Judy’ trailer

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  See Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in new 'Judy' trailer https://linewsradio.com/see-renee-zellweger-as-judy-garland-in-new-judy-trailer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Renee Zellweger steps into the legendary Judy Garland’s shoes for the upcoming biopic, Judy.

In the first official trailer for the film, we see Garland 30 years after she shot to stardom in The Wizard of Oz as she prepares for a sold-out run at London’s The Talk of the Town in 1968.

Her voice isn’t what it once was and she’s battling an addiction to pills, but through it all she tries to be a good mother to her two children Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli and even manages to find love again with her soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans, played by Finn Wittrock.

Less than a year after those London performances, in June 1969, Garland died of an accidental overdose at age 47.

The film also stars Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft and Michael Gambon as her manager Bernard Delfont.

Judy hits theaters on September 27.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 57%
wind: 9mph SW
H 78 • L 77
84°
Tue
85°
Wed
81°
Thu
87°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup