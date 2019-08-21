BREAKING NEWS

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in first ‘Bombshell’ trailer

Posted On 21 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in first 'Bombshell' trailer https://linewsradio.com/see-charlize-theron-as-megyn-kelly-and-nicole-kidman-as-gretchen-carlson-in-first-bombshell-trailer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle(HOLLYWOOD) — Lionsgate has debuted the first teaser trailer for Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie as the women who took down Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

In the clip, we see Theron as Megyn Kelly, Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Robbie as a fictional news producer named Kayla Pospisil. They all gather for a tense elevator ride as they head to the second floor of the Fox News Channel building, where the executive suite is located.

Bombshell hits theaters December 20.

Roger Ailes, who died in 2017, was forced to resign in 2016 after Carlson accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. Other women at Fox News, including Kelly, also said Ailes sexually harassed them during his tenure at the cable news channel.

Bombshell also stars John Lithgow as Roger Ailes, Connie Britton as Beth Ailes, Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
shower rain
humidity: 74%
wind: 13mph S
H 83 • L 79
86°
Thu
79°
Fri
78°
Sat
73°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup