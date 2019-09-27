BREAKING NEWS

Second wave of Climate Strike protests take to the streets around the world

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
DisobeyArt/iStock(NEW YORK) — For the second consecutive week, climate change demonstrators took to the streets across the globe to highlight the growing climate crisis.

The Climate Strike protests were largely inspired by Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has quickly become the face of the climate change movement. She was in New York last week for the climate change march.

“Last Friday over 4 million people striked for the climate. This Friday we do it again. 170 countries and 6383 events so far in #weekforfuture,” Thunberg tweeted.

Thunberg’s activism has drawn the ire of conservatives, including President Donald Trump. After Thunberg spoke at the UN, Trump said, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Earlier this week Fox News had to issue an apology after conservative commentator Michael J. Knowles called Thunberg “mentally ill” on its network.

