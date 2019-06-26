Entertainment News Sebastian Maniscalco set to host 2019 MTV Video Music Awards https://linewsradio.com/sebastian-maniscalco-set-to-host-2019-mtv-video-music-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

MTV(NEW YORK) — The MTV Video Music Awards has tapped its new host. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will emcee the show live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, August 26.

Maniscalco revealed the news on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He previously hosted the VMAs back in 2002.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” MTV VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer says in a statement. “Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

In a hilarious promo for the show, Maniscalco tries to brush up on his pop culture knowledge with the help of a Siri-like device.

“Are you familiar with Cardi B?” it asks. “What is that, a spice or a supplement?” he responds.

Then he asks it to give him the biggest songs in hip hop and it starts playing “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. “That’s a country song! What are you broken?” he asks.

More VMA announcements — including nominees, performers and this year’s Video Vanguard recipient — are coming soon.

