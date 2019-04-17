BREAKING NEWS

Search underway for Fort Carson soldier who disappeared Monday night

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Search underway for Fort Carson soldier who disappeared Monday night https://linewsradio.com/search-underway-for-fort-carson-soldier-who-disappeared-monday-night/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Chmiel/iStock(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A search is underway in Colorado for a Fort Carson soldier who vanished Monday night, officials said.

The soldier, whose name has not been released, was last seen on foot around 9:45 p.m. local time at the army base’s land navigation site near Pueblo West while participating in the Expert Field Medical Badge competition, according to Fort Carson spokesperson Lt. Col. Christina Kretchman.

Search and rescue teams are on the ground scouring the area where the soldier was last seen, while helicopters are searching from above.

Authorities will not release any further information until the soldier’s next of kin have been notified of the situation, according to Kretchman.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
48°
overcast clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 6mph NE
H 48 • L 48
55°
Thu
62°
Fri
62°
Sat
60°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup