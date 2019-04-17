U.S. NEWS Search underway for Fort Carson soldier who disappeared Monday night https://linewsradio.com/search-underway-for-fort-carson-soldier-who-disappeared-monday-night/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Chmiel/iStock(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A search is underway in Colorado for a Fort Carson soldier who vanished Monday night, officials said.

The soldier, whose name has not been released, was last seen on foot around 9:45 p.m. local time at the army base’s land navigation site near Pueblo West while participating in the Expert Field Medical Badge competition, according to Fort Carson spokesperson Lt. Col. Christina Kretchman.

Search and rescue teams are on the ground scouring the area where the soldier was last seen, while helicopters are searching from above.

Authorities will not release any further information until the soldier’s next of kin have been notified of the situation, according to Kretchman.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.