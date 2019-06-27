U.S. NEWS Search underway for 2-year-old who went missing after mom put him to bed: Police https://linewsradio.com/search-underway-for-2-year-old-who-went-missing-after-mom-put-him-to-bed-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Hampton VA Police(HAMPTON, Va.) — A search is underway in Virginia for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

Noah Tomlin was last seen when he was put to bed at about 1 a.m. Monday at his mobile home in Hampton, police said.

His mother went to check on him at around 11 a.m. Monday and didn’t find him, police say. Authorities say she reported him missing at 11:35 a.m.

“Since that time an intensive search has been underway,” Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told reporters Wednesday. “We are still hopeful that we’ll find him safe and sound in some location, but we’re looking at all potential aspects that this case could lead us to.”

“We’re looking at everything from the child walking off to the abduction scenario,” he said. “There’s nothing we’re not looking at.”

“We have looked on land, water. We have checked trash, dumpsters. We have checked neighborhoods, houses, underneath buildings, in sheds,” Sult said.

The search shifted to a landfill Wednesday though no specific information led investigators there, Sult said.

The parents are cooperating, Sult said.

The mother has been working with detectives, Sult said, and “she’s holding up as about as well as you could expect under the circumstances.”

Noah’s mother told ABC affiliate WVEC-TV via text on Wednesday, “I’m working real hard with law enforcement to help find my baby. I can’t have my location known or whereabouts of my other children for their safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-727-6111.

