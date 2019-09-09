Entertainment News Sean Connery "lucky" to be "fine" after Hurricane Dorian ravaged The Bahamas https://linewsradio.com/sean-connery-lucky-to-be-fine-after-hurricane-dorian-ravaged-the-bahamas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

iStock/CHUYN(BAHAMAS) — As James Bond, he survived many fictional brushes with death, but in real life, Sean Connery is counting his blessings, after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas.

Arguably one of the region’s most famous residents, Connery, along with his wife Micheline Roquebrune, safely rode out the storm in their mansion on the island of New Providence, according to the Daily Mail of Scotland.

“We are both fine,” the now 89-year-old native Scot told the paper, explaining they hunkered down in their residence. “We were lucky compared to many others, and the damage here was not great.”

The storm devastated the Bahamas, smashing homes and leaving at least 30 dead. Thousands, meanwhile, have been left homeless, and the death toll is expected to rise.

“We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance — we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do,” the Oscar-winner explained.

The particular island where Connery and his painter wife live was apparently spared a direct hit from the deadly storm, the paper noted.