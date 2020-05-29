Scott Eastwood plans to “sneak a cake” into dad Clint Eastwood’s 90th birthday

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Clint Eastwood turns the big 9-0 on May 31 and his family isn’t letting the soon-to-be nonagenarian wriggle out of the birthday plans they have in store for him.

Eastwood’s 34-year-old son Scott chatted with Mario Lopez for Access Hollywood about what the Eastwood family has up its sleeve for Sunday.

“We’re going to do just a family thing. Very, very calm… very mellow,” the young actor described before pausing to reveal a not-so-surprising fact about his dad. “He doesn’t really like birthdays! He just sorta is like ‘I don’t wanna do birthdays.'”

However, Clint did acquiesce to a small celebration, simply asking for “a nice lunch” as a treat.

But Scott believes that turning 90 is no small feat and devilishly added that “We’ll do a cake… we’ll sneak a cake in!”

“He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in,” The Flags of Our Fathers actor mused through a broad smile.

Also during the interview, Scott showed off the newest addition to the family, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy named Josey… named after the character his father played in the 1976 western The Outlaw Josey Wales.

Turns out Scott was “sucker punched” by the breed and decided “I gotta have one. I gotta get one.” He also added he was interested in the breed because he “doesn’t want a dog that’ll wake me up in the morning,” focusing on the breed’s mellower nature.

Besides birthdays and puppies, Scott will be featured in the film The Outpost, which is expected to hit theaters in July.

By Megan Stone

