Scoreboard roundup — 9/8/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
Houston 21, Seattle 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Chi White Sox 5, LA Angels 1
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
NY Yankees 10, Boston 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8, Chi Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, NY Mets 7
LA Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
San Diego 2, Colorado, 10 innings
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
Baltimore 59, Miami 10
Buffalo 17, NY Jets 16
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26
LA Rams 30, Carolina 27
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20
OT LA Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17
OT Detroit 27, Arizona 27
Dallas 35, NY Giants 17
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
New York 71, Atlanta 63
Seattle 78, Dallas 64
Indiana 104, Connecticut 76
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 68
Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 89
Washington 100, Chicago 86
