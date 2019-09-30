Scoreboard roundup — 9/29/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 8, Cleveland 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chi White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Texas 6, NY Yankees 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Seattle 3, Oakland 1
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, LA Angels 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 9, Chi Cubs 0
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 1, San Diego 0
LA Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
NY Mets 7, Atlanta 6 — 11 Innings
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3 — 13 Innings
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
New England 16, Buffalo 10
LA Chargers 30, Miami 10
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
NY Giants 24, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
jacksonville 26, Denver 24
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 95, Connecticut 86
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2 — tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1 — tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 1 — tie
New England 2, New York City FC 0
D.C. United 0, New York 0 — tie
Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1 — tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2 — tie
