Scoreboard roundup — 9/26/19

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Boston 5
Chi White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
LA Angels 4, Houston 3 — 12 innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
LA Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, NY Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, Chi Cubs 5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
