Scoreboard roundup — 9/26/19

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Boston 5
Chi White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
LA Angels 4, Houston 3  — 12 innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
LA Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, NY Mets 2
Pittsburgh 9, Chi Cubs 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

