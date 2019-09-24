Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 9/24/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10 — 15 innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, NY Mets 4
St. Louis 9, Arizona 5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 31, Washington 15
