Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
NY Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chi White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, LA Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Miami 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chi Cubs 2
LA Dodgers 7, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Arizona 4 — 10 Innings
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
New England 30, NY Jets 14
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Dallas 31, Miami 6
NY Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
Houston 27, LA Chargers 20
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
LA Rams 20, Cleveland 13
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Minnesota 0, Portland 0
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1
New York 2, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 2, Seattle 0
