BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 9/16/19

Posted On 17 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 9/16/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-9-16-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland, 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chi Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, New York Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cleveland 23, New York Jets 3

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
57°
clear sky
humidity: 87%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 61 • L 57
68°
Wed
66°
Thu
76°
Fri
79°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup