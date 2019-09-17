Scoreboard roundup — 9/16/19

Previous Story
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, Oakland, 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Chi Cubs 8, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 9, New York Mets 4
Arizona 7, Miami 5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cleveland 23, New York Jets 3
