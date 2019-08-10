Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 8/9/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 6 Texas 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 7, Chi White Sox 0
Houston 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N-Y Yankees 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 16, L-A Angels 4
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
N-Y Mets 7, Washington 6
Cincinnati 5, Chi Cubs 2
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 3, L-A Dodgers 2, F/11
San Diego 7, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 9, San Francisco 6
