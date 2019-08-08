Scoreboard roundup — 8/7/19

Previous Story
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chi Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Seattle 3, San Diego 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chi White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Cleveland 5, Texas 1
NY Yankees 14, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4, Boston 4 — Suspended due to weather
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 7, Miami 2
LA Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 1
