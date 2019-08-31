Scoreboard roundup — 8/30/2019
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sporting events:
INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 10, Chi White Sox 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 8, N-Y Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, L-A Angels 6 (15 Innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N-Y Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L-A Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis 7:05 p.m. (PPD – Rain)
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(19)Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
(18)Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7
