Scoreboard roundup — 8/30/2019

Posted On 31 Aug 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sporting events:

INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 10, Chi White Sox 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 8, N-Y Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, L-A Angels 6  (15 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N-Y Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L-A Dodgers 4
  Cincinnati  at  St. Louis  7:05 p.m. (PPD – Rain)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(19)Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
(18)Michigan St.  28, Tulsa 7

