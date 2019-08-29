BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 8/28/19

Posted On 29 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 8/28/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-8-28-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees, 7 Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 6, Kansas City 6
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 8, Chi White Sox 2
Texas 3, LA Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Chi Cubs 10, NY Mets 7
LA Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
65°
scattered clouds
humidity: 88%
wind: 6mph NNW
H 67 • L 65
82°
Fri
76°
Sat
71°
Sun
74°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup