Scoreboard roundup — 8/28/19
Posted On 29 Aug 2019
Comment: 0
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees, 7 Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 6, Kansas City 6
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 8, Chi White Sox 2
Texas 3, LA Angels 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Chi Cubs 10, NY Mets 7
LA Dodgers 6, San Diego 4
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1
