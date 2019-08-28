BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/19

Posted On 28 Aug 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chi White Sox 1
LA Angels 5, Texas 2
NY Yankees 7, Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 5, NY Mets 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
LA Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 86, Las Vegas 71
Phoenix 95, New York 82
Washington 95, Los Angeles 66
Minnesota 93, Chicago 85
Connecticut 89, Seattle 70

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

