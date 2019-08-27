Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 8/26/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 19, Kansas City 4
NY Yankees 5, Seattle 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 4, LA Dodgers 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
