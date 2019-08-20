Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 8/19/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chi White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Texas 8, LA Angels 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
San Francisco 24, Denver 15
