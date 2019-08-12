BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 8/11/19

Posted On 12 Aug 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) —  Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE
LA Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
NY Yankees 1, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Chi White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 7, NY Mets 4
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Chi Cubs 6, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 9
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
LA Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 101, Minnesota 78
Seattle 84, NY Liberty 69
LA Sparks 84, Chicago 81
Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Atlanta 2, New York City 1

