Scoreboard roundup — 7/26/19

Posted On 27 Jul 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 5, Houston 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 10, N-Y Yankees 5
Minnesota 6, Chi White Sox 2
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Baltimore 9, L-A Angels 3
Seattle 3, Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2
L-A Dodgers 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
N-Y Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 3, Chi Cubs 2
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 Innings

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York City 3, Kansas City 1

