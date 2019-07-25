BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 7/24/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chi White Sox 0
LA Angels 3, LA Dodgers 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Houston 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 0
NY Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Chi Cubs 4, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 14, Pittsburgh 8
Washington 2, Colorado 0
San Diego 7, NY Mets 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Connecticut 70, NY Liberty 63
Washington 79, Minnesota 71

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

