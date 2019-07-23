Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 7/22/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Chi White Sox 9, Miami 1
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 7, Toronto 3
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 8, NY Yankees 6
Houston 11, Oakland 1
Seattle 7, Texas 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 5, Chi Cubs 4
Colorado at Washington — postponed
