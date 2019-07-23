BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 7/22/19

Posted On 23 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 7/22/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-7-22-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Chi White Sox 9, Miami 1
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 7, Toronto 3
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 8, NY Yankees 6
Houston 11, Oakland 1
Seattle 7, Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 5, Chi Cubs 4
Colorado at Washington — postponed

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
66°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 9mph NNE
H 70 • L 69
77°
Wed
81°
Thu
82°
Fri
82°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup