Scoreboard roundup — 7/21/19

Posted On 22 Jul 2019
By :
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 8, NY Yankees 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 5, Boston 0
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 Innings
Tampa Bay 4, Chi White Sox 2
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 7, Oakland 6
Houston 5, Texas 3
LA Angels 9, Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Chi Cubs 1
San Francisco 3, NY Mets 2, 12 innings
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4
LA Dodgers 9, Miami 0
Atlanta 7, Washington 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 93, Atlanta 65
Las Vegas 79, Minnesota 74
Chicago 78, Indiana 70

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Atlanta 2, D.C. United 0

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

