Scoreboard roundup — 7/16/19

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Arizona 9, Texas 2
NY Mets 3, Minnesota 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Kansas City 11, Chi White Sox 0
Oakland 9, Seattle 2
LA Angels 7, Houston 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 9, LA Dodgers 8
Miami 12, San Diego 7
Chi Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings
