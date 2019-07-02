Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 7/1/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
LA Angels at Texas, postponed
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 18, Chi Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
