Scoreboard roundup — 7/1/19

Posted On 02 Jul 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
LA Angels at Texas, postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 18, Chi Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

