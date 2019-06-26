BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 6/25/19

Posted On 26 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 6/25/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-6-25-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
LA Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees 4, Toronto 3
Boston 6, Chi White Sox 3
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 7, NY Mets 5
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Chi Cubs 2
LA Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Minnesota 78, Indiana 74
Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
82°
few clouds
humidity: 54%
wind: 9mph NW
H 85 • L 81
83°
Thu
84°
Fri
88°
Sat
82°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup