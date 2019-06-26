Scoreboard roundup — 6/25/19
Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 6/25/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-6-25-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
LA Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees 4, Toronto 3
Boston 6, Chi White Sox 3
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 7, NY Mets 5
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Chi Cubs 2
LA Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 2
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Minnesota 78, Indiana 74
Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.