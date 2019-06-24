BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 6/23/19

Posted On 24 Jun 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
LA Angels 6,  St. Louis 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Houston 9,  NY Yankees 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, Chi White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 8, Oakland 2
Seattle 13, Baltimore 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 10 Innings
Pittsburgh 11, San Diego 10, 11 Innings
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 5
Chi Cubs 5, NY Mets 3
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2, 10 Innings
LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Washington 89, Atlanta 73
Chicago 93, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 82, LA Sparks 72
Seattle 65, Indiana 61

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Kansas City 1, Columbus 0

