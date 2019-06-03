Scoreboard roundup — 6/2/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 8 Baltimore 1
Atlanta 7 Detroit 4
Colorado 5 Toronto 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 7
Chi White Sox 2 Cleveland 0
Texas 5 Kansas City 1
Houston 6 Oakland 4, 12 Innings
LA Angels 13 Seattle 3
Boston 8 NY Yankees 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 4 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1
Arizona 7 NY Mets 1
LA Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 0
Miami 9 San Diego 3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
NBA FINALS, GAME 2
Golden State 109 Toronto 104 (Series tied 1-1)
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 80 Las Vegas 74
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 2
