Scoreboard roundup — 6/2/19

Posted On 03 Jun 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 8 Baltimore 1
Atlanta 7 Detroit 4
Colorado 5 Toronto 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 7
Chi White Sox 2 Cleveland 0
Texas 5 Kansas City 1
Houston 6 Oakland 4, 12 Innings
LA Angels 13 Seattle 3
Boston 8 NY Yankees 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 4 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1
Arizona 7 NY Mets 1
LA Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 0
Miami 9 San Diego 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
NBA FINALS, GAME 2

Golden State 109 Toronto 104 (Series tied 1-1)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 80 Las Vegas 74

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

