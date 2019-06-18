Scoreboard roundup — 6/17/19

Previous Story
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NY Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
LA Angels 10, Toronto 5
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 12, NY Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Francisco 3, LA Dodgers 2
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed
