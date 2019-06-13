BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 6/12/19

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 6/12/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-6-12-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 Innings
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 10, Colorado 1
Arizona 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 9, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 Innings
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
STANLEY CUP FINALS, GAME 7

St. Louis 4, Boston 1 (St. Louis wins series)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
NY Liberty 75, Minnesota 69

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
59°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 87%
wind: 10mph E
H 62 • L 60
67°
Fri
79°
Sat
82°
Sun
83°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup