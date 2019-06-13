Scoreboard roundup — 6/12/19
Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 6/12/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-6-12-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 Innings
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 Innings
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 10, Colorado 1
Arizona 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 9, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 Innings
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
STANLEY CUP FINALS, GAME 7
St. Louis 4, Boston 1 (St. Louis wins series)
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
NY Liberty 75, Minnesota 69
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.