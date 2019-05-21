Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 5/20/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 12 Toronto 2
Oakland 6 Cleveland 4
NY Yankees 10 Baltimore 7
Texas 10 Seattle 9
Houston 3 Chi White Sox 0
Minnesota 1 LA Angels 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 5 Washington 3
Philadelphia 5 Chi Cubs 4, 10 Innings
Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1
San Diego 2 Arizona 1
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME 4
OT Golden State 119 Portland 117 (Golden State wins series 4-0)
