Scoreboard roundup — 5/20/19

Posted On 21 May 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 12 Toronto 2
Oakland 6 Cleveland 4
NY Yankees 10 Baltimore 7
Texas 10 Seattle 9
Houston 3 Chi White Sox 0
Minnesota 1 LA Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 5 Washington 3
Philadelphia 5 Chi Cubs 4, 10 Innings
Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1
San Diego 2 Arizona 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME 4
OT Golden State 119 Portland 117 (Golden State wins series 4-0)

