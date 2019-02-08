Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 116, L.A. Clippers 92
Orlando 122, Minnesota 112
Toronto 119, Atlanta 101
Oklahoma City 117, Memphis 95
L.A. Lakers 129, Boston 128
Portland 127, San Antonio 118
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
SO L.A. Kings 3, Philadelphia 2
OT Florida 3, Pittsburgh 2
SO N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1
OT Washington 4, Colorado 3
OT Carolina 6, Buffalo 5
Ottawa 4, Anaheim 0
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 2
OT St. Louis 1, Tampa Bay 0
Vegas 4, Detroit 3
Edmonton 4, Minnesota 1
OT Nashville 3, Dallas 2
OT Chicago 4, Vancouver 3
Columbus 4, Arizona 2
San Jose 5, Calgary 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4) Gonzaga 92, San Francisco 62
(12) Houston 77, UCF 68
(20) Iowa 77, Indiana 72
(25) Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64
