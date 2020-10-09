Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 10/8/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Houston 11, Oakland 6 (Houston wins 3-1)
NY Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1 (Series tied 2-2)
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Atlanta 7, Miami 0 (Atlanta win series 3-0)
LA Dodgers 12, San Diego 3 (LA wins series 3-0)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19
