Scoreboard roundup — 10/21/19

Posted On 22 Oct 2019
iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2
Columbus 4, Toronto 3 — OT
St. Louis 3, Colorado 1
Dallas 2, Ottawa 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
New England 33, NY Jets 0

