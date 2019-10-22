Previous Story
Scoreboard roundup — 10/21/19
Posted On 22 Oct 2019
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2
Columbus 4, Toronto 3 — OT
St. Louis 3, Colorado 1
Dallas 2, Ottawa 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
New England 33, NY Jets 0
