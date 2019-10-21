BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 10/20/19

Posted On 21 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Scoreboard roundup -- 10/20/19 https://linewsradio.com/scoreboard-roundup-10-20-19/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 3, NY Rangers 2
Minnesota 4, Montreal at 3
Washington 5, Chicago 3
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 1, Miami 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10.
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Arizona 27, NY Giants 21
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 4, New York 3
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
54°
light rain
humidity: 71%
wind: 13mph NNE
H 56 • L 54
60°
Tue
61°
Wed
60°
Thu
61°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup