Scoreboard roundup — 10/20/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 3, NY Rangers 2
Minnesota 4, Montreal at 3
Washington 5, Chicago 3
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 1, Miami 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10.
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Arizona 27, NY Giants 21
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 4, New York 3
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
