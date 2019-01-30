BREAKING NEWS

Scoreboard roundup — 1/29/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 116, Washington 113
Oklahoma City 126, Orlando 117
Milwaukee 115, Detroit 105
Brooklyn 122, Chicago 117
New Orleans 121, Houston 116
San Antonio 126, Phoenix 124
Philadelphia 121, L.A. Lakers 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
SO Winnipeg 4, Boston 3
Buffalo 5, Columbus 4
Philadelphia 1, NY Rangers 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(1) Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
OT (3) Virginia 66, (23) NC State 65
(5) Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49
(7) Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52
(8) Nevada 87, UNLV 70
(9) North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
Texas 73, (11) Kansas 63
(18) Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59
(21) Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
Alabama 83, (22) Mississippi St. 79
(24) Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

